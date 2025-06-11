"Ukrenergo" named the condition for the trouble-free passage of summer and autumn
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will pass the summer and autumn without problems and will prepare for winter in time if there are no massive shelling of energy facilities. Simplification of procedures stimulates the development of generation.
In the absence of massive enemy strikes on energy facilities, Ukraine will pass through the summer and autumn periods without significant problems and will be ready for winter. This was stated by Oleksiy Brekht, Acting Chairman of the Board of NEC Ukrenergo, at the ENERGY DAY 2025 forum, UNN reports.
Today, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system is absolutely under control. We almost fully provide coverage of consumption within the country, and the attraction of electricity imports is exclusively commercial, if the price situation in the energy markets of neighboring countries allows it. If we "bracket out" the question of whether there will be missile strikes, then I have no doubt that we will pass through the summer and autumn periods without any problems, and prepare for winter in a timely and qualitative manner
He also noted that the simplification of permit procedures, introduced by the Regulator, the parliamentary committee and the Ministry of Energy, is already significantly stimulating the development of generation facilities.
During four sessions of special auctions, the last of which took place two weeks ago, we attracted and closed 100% of the energy system's need for frequency support reserve and about 70% for frequency recovery reserve. These are the capacities that should help in balancing and organically integrate into the unified energy system of Ukraine
He stressed that, according to calculations, the first certifications will be completed in two months. After commissioning, these generation facilities will contribute to the stable passage of next winter.
Separately, the representative of NEC Ukrenergo stressed the importance of continuing international support, both for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system and for strengthening the protection of critical energy infrastructure.
