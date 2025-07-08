Ukrainians won 14 medals at the European Rowing Championship

At the European Junior and Youth Canoe Sprint Championships in Pitesti, Romania, the Ukrainian national team won 14 awards, including six gold medals. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The Ukrainian national team in canoe sprint successfully performed at the European Junior and U23 Championships, which took place from July 3-6 in Pitesti, Romania. Ukrainians won 14 medals, including 6 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze, which allowed them to take second place in the overall medal standings. - the message says.

Gold medals were won by:

Yelyzaveta Vozniuk - in canoe single at 500 m among juniors;

Yelyzaveta Vozniuk - in canoe single at 200 m among juniors;

Ivanna Diachenko - in kayak single at 200 m among youth;

Yelyzaveta Vozniuk, Oleksandra Turchyn - in canoe double at 200 m among juniors;

Iryna Fedoriv, Anastasiia Dezhytska - in canoe double at 200 m among youth;

Sofia Zhushman, Iryna Nedilko, Maksym Bovkun, Zakhar Ivanchuk - in canoe four at 500 m (Mix) among juniors.

Silver medals were won by:

Yaroslav Verblyud, Vitalii Prystai - in canoe double at 1000 m among youth;

Iryna Nedilko, Oleksandra Turchyn - in canoe double at 500 m among juniors;

Vitalii Prystai - in canoe single at 200 m among youth;

Volodymyr Savchyn, Karyna Negria, Oleksandra Shvorak, Taras Kuzyk - in canoe four at 500 m (mix) among youth.

Bronze medals were won by:

Volodymyr Savchyn - in canoe single at 500 m among youth;

Ivan Kisil - in canoe single at 500 m among juniors;

Kseniia Tsompel - in kayak single at 200 m among juniors;

Tymofii Melnychuk, Ivan Kisil - in canoe double at 1000 m among juniors.

