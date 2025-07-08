Ukrainians won 14 medals at the European Rowing Championship

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
09:37 AM • 1681 views
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 9191 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 62243 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 100108 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 110208 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 131882 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 129686 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 118355 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 237647 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69767 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
54%
744mm
Popular news
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 49042 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver ConcentrateJuly 8, 02:39 AM • 40657 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 43753 views
The number of victims in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 3306:01 AM • 8491 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 31465 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 128355 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 116830 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 139091 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 144234 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 237647 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 120241 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 309000 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 148102 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 264453 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 286299 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Facebook
FAB-250
Tesla Model Y

Ukrainians won 14 medals at the European Rowing Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Ukrainian national team won 14 awards, including six gold medals, at the Junior and U23 European Rowing Championship in Romania. Ukrainians took second place in the overall medal standings.

Ukrainians won 14 medals at the European Rowing Championship

At the European Junior and Youth Canoe Sprint Championships in Pitesti, Romania, the Ukrainian national team won 14 awards, including six gold medals. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The Ukrainian national team in canoe sprint successfully performed at the European Junior and U23 Championships, which took place from July 3-6 in Pitesti, Romania. Ukrainians won 14 medals, including 6 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze, which allowed them to take second place in the overall medal standings.

- the message says.

Gold medals were won by:

  • Yelyzaveta Vozniuk - in canoe single at 500 m among juniors;
    • Yelyzaveta Vozniuk - in canoe single at 200 m among juniors;
      • Ivanna Diachenko - in kayak single at 200 m among youth;
        • Yelyzaveta Vozniuk, Oleksandra Turchyn - in canoe double at 200 m among juniors;
          • Iryna Fedoriv, Anastasiia Dezhytska - in canoe double at 200 m among youth;
            • Sofia Zhushman, Iryna Nedilko, Maksym Bovkun, Zakhar Ivanchuk - in canoe four at 500 m (Mix) among juniors.

              Silver medals were won by:

              • Yaroslav Verblyud, Vitalii Prystai - in canoe double at 1000 m among youth;
                • Iryna Nedilko, Oleksandra Turchyn - in canoe double at 500 m among juniors;
                  • Vitalii Prystai - in canoe single at 200 m among youth;
                    • Volodymyr Savchyn, Karyna Negria, Oleksandra Shvorak, Taras Kuzyk - in canoe four at 500 m (mix) among youth.

                      Bronze medals were won by:

                      • Volodymyr Savchyn - in canoe single at 500 m among youth;
                        • Ivan Kisil - in canoe single at 500 m among juniors;
                          • Kseniia Tsompel - in kayak single at 200 m among juniors;
                            • Tymofii Melnychuk, Ivan Kisil - in canoe double at 1000 m among juniors.

                              European Fencing Championship 2025 in Genoa: Ukraine among the best30.06.25, 16:53 • 1077 views

                              Olga Rozgon

                              Olga Rozgon

                              Sports
                              Romania
                              Ukraine
                              Tesla
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              S&P 500
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Brent Oil
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gold
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gas TTF
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9