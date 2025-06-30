European Fencing Championship 2025 in Genoa: Ukraine among the best

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11651 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 10372 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 19074 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 36663 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 78294 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 97855 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 114372 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102157 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 259940 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 195605 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
8.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million weddingJune 30, 06:34 AM • 36012 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 42089 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51481 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 33336 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 27973 views
Publications
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11651 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 78294 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 259940 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 278233 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 264418 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 28123 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51633 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 77354 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 89046 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 195605 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon

European Fencing Championship 2025 in Genoa: Ukraine among the best

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19 views

The Ukrainian fencing team triumphantly concluded the 2025 European Championship, which took place from June 14 to 19 in the Italian city of Genoa. Ukrainian athletes entered the top three strongest, winning three medals — two gold and one silver.

European Fencing Championship 2025 in Genoa: Ukraine among the best
Photo: FFU, Roman Svichkar vs Matteo Galassi

The national team included 26 fencers, among them six newcomers and nine experienced medalists from previous continental championships. The women's epee team and Roman Svichkar particularly distinguished themselves, bringing Ukraine top honors. Alina Komashchuk won silver.

Photo: FFU, Roman Svichkar
Photo: FFU, Roman Svichkar

The first to shine at the championship was 32-year-old Kharkiv native Roman Svichkar, who opened Ukraine's medal count. In the final, he confidently defeated Italian Matteo Galassi. Svichkar's triumph was historic, as it was Ukraine's first individual gold in men's epee in a long time. The previous champion was Vitaliy Ageyev, who won the top award back in 1994.

Alina Komashchuk also demonstrated an exceptionally high level. The 32-year-old athlete from Odesa added her first individual European Championship medal to her impressive collection of team awards. She confidently overcame rivals on her way to the final, but in the last bout, she lost to the reigning European team champion — Frenchwoman Sara Noutcha.

Photo: FFU, Olena Kryvytska, Vlada Kharkova, Inna Brovko, and Anna Maksymenko
Photo: FFU, Olena Kryvytska, Vlada Kharkova, Inna Brovko, and Anna Maksymenko

The golden final chord for Ukraine was the victory of the women's epee team consisting of Olena Kryvytska, Vlada Kharkova, Inna Brovko, and debutant Anna Maksymenko. In the final, the girls defeated the Swiss team and received the highest award. 

Previously, Ukrainian fencers won more than one gold medal at the European Championship only once — in 2009 in Plovdiv. Then the main triumphant was Olga Kharlan, who won gold in the individual championship and repeated the success in the team together with Olga Zhovnir, Olena Khomrova, and Halyna Pundyk. "I sincerely congratulate our athletes! This achievement is a historic event and a huge contribution to the development of Ukrainian sports," commented FAVBET founder Andriy Matiukha on the successes of Ukrainian fencers. It should be noted that this year's championship was the first major start under the auspices of the general partner of the Ukrainian national team — the FAVBET company. The cooperation agreement with the Fencing Federation of Ukraine was concluded for the 2024/2025 season.

"We are proud that in the cooperation between FAVBET and the Fencing Federation of Ukraine, we see such results. The high awards received by our athletes are proof that Ukrainian fencing has strong potential. Our goal is to create conditions in which talented fencers can develop, grow, and confidently represent the country in the world. We are confident that many more victories lie ahead." — emphasized Denys Yakymov, Head of Sport Marketing at FAVBET.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Switzerland
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9