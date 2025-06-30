European Fencing Championship 2025 in Genoa: Ukraine among the best

The national team included 26 fencers, among them six newcomers and nine experienced medalists from previous continental championships. The women's epee team and Roman Svichkar particularly distinguished themselves, bringing Ukraine top honors. Alina Komashchuk won silver.

Photo: FFU, Roman Svichkar

The first to shine at the championship was 32-year-old Kharkiv native Roman Svichkar, who opened Ukraine's medal count. In the final, he confidently defeated Italian Matteo Galassi. Svichkar's triumph was historic, as it was Ukraine's first individual gold in men's epee in a long time. The previous champion was Vitaliy Ageyev, who won the top award back in 1994.

Alina Komashchuk also demonstrated an exceptionally high level. The 32-year-old athlete from Odesa added her first individual European Championship medal to her impressive collection of team awards. She confidently overcame rivals on her way to the final, but in the last bout, she lost to the reigning European team champion — Frenchwoman Sara Noutcha.

Photo: FFU, Olena Kryvytska, Vlada Kharkova, Inna Brovko, and Anna Maksymenko

The golden final chord for Ukraine was the victory of the women's epee team consisting of Olena Kryvytska, Vlada Kharkova, Inna Brovko, and debutant Anna Maksymenko. In the final, the girls defeated the Swiss team and received the highest award.

Previously, Ukrainian fencers won more than one gold medal at the European Championship only once — in 2009 in Plovdiv. Then the main triumphant was Olga Kharlan, who won gold in the individual championship and repeated the success in the team together with Olga Zhovnir, Olena Khomrova, and Halyna Pundyk. "I sincerely congratulate our athletes! This achievement is a historic event and a huge contribution to the development of Ukrainian sports," commented FAVBET founder Andriy Matiukha on the successes of Ukrainian fencers. It should be noted that this year's championship was the first major start under the auspices of the general partner of the Ukrainian national team — the FAVBET company. The cooperation agreement with the Fencing Federation of Ukraine was concluded for the 2024/2025 season.

"We are proud that in the cooperation between FAVBET and the Fencing Federation of Ukraine, we see such results. The high awards received by our athletes are proof that Ukrainian fencing has strong potential. Our goal is to create conditions in which talented fencers can develop, grow, and confidently represent the country in the world. We are confident that many more victories lie ahead." — emphasized Denys Yakymov, Head of Sport Marketing at FAVBET.