Ukrainians will once again have access to Maxar satellite imagery
Kyiv • UNN
Maxar Technologies is restoring access to commercial satellite imagery for Ukrainian users under the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program. The restrictions have been lifted.
Restrictions "upon administrative request" will be lifted.
UNN reports with reference to Radio France and "Militarny".
Aerospace company Maxar Technologies is restoring Ukrainian users' access to commercial satellite imagery under the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (GEGD) program.
Several service users confirmed this in a comment to the "Ukrainian Military Center".
Earlier, Maxar confirmed that, by decision of the US government, Ukraine's access to satellite imagery was temporarily suspended through the GEGD program. However, the company indicated that customer support would continue unchanged in their programs and contracts.
Let us remind you
On March 4, Donald Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky. Last day, US President's National Security Advisor Michael Waltz confirmed the resumption of aid to Ukraine. The US is canceling the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance.
