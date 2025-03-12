Putin will not agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
Putin is likely to reject the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, insisting on taking into account the "progress" of the Russian Federation. Any agreement must take into account Russia's positions on the battlefield.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to accept the United States' proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Russian media reports that the head of the Kremlin believes that any agreement should take into account the progress of the invaders on the battlefield, writes Reuters.
Putin finds it difficult to agree to this in its current form
The source also said that Putin believes his positions are strong as Russian troops continue to advance.
Reuters also reminded that Russia currently controls just under a fifth of Ukraine and continues to move forward. At the same time, Russia continues to push the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of the Kursk region.
A senior Russian source also told Reuters that the terms of any ceasefire would need to be agreed with Russia. Another senior Russian source said the ceasefire proposal looked like a trap from Moscow's point of view, as it would be difficult for Putin to stop the war without specific guarantees or promises.
It is worth noting that the Kremlin has not yet expressed any official position on a possible 30-day truce with Ukraine.
Addition
Earlier, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump did not pressure Ukraine regarding the "demilitarization" that Russia demands of our country.
Demilitarization is one of the few Russian demands that Trump has not pressured Ukraine on
The official noted that Ukraine's European partners, for their part, would like Trump to maintain this position.