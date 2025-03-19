Ukrainians will be able to submit six new types of applications to the International Register of Damages through "Diia" from today - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians can now submit applications to the international Register of Damages through Diia. Six new categories are available, including forced displacement and bodily injury.
Ukrainians will be able to submit applications to the international Register of Damages through "Diia" from March 19 in the following categories: forced displacement within the country, serious bodily injuries, sexual violence, torture, restriction of freedom (captivity), forced labor or service. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Telegram, UNN writes.
A meeting was held in Kyiv with a delegation of the Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. From today, Ukrainians will be able to submit applications to the international Register of Damages in six new categories
The most sensitive and massive areas:
- forced displacement within the country;
- serious bodily injuries;
- sexual violence;
- torture;
- restriction of freedom (captivity);
- forced labor or service.
Shmyhal noted that the relevant applications can be submitted through Diia.
Ukraine firmly stands on the position of bringing the perpetrators to justice and restoring justice. We call on all Ukrainians to submit applications to the Register, because each such application is a step towards ensuring that Russia does not go unpunished
Reminder
The Ministry of Justice expects that by the end of 2025, the International Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will accept applications in all categories.