Ukrainians were asked about their attitude to the authorities – the results of the study
Kyiv • UNN
A KIIS survey showed that Ukrainians feel mixed feelings towards the authorities. Most respondents spoke of disappointment (32%) and hope (28%).
The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own national public opinion poll, during which it aimed to find out what Ukrainians feel about the current government. The results of the study showed that Ukrainians have rather mixed feelings about the activities of government structures, UNN writes with reference to the survey results.
During the survey, respondents were asked what they currently feel about the current government. The respondents were read a list of 12 feelings / emotions, from which it was worth naming three options. It was also possible to add your own.
The results of the study showed that most respondents spoke about disappointment (32% among all respondents) and hope (28%). Next come answers such as shame (17%), anger (16%), compassion (15%), pride (13%), hatred (11%).
Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report17.03.25, 12:16 • 37718 views
At the same time, the fewest respondents spoke about fear (8%), gratitude (8%), indifference (6%), sympathy (6%) and laughter (4%).
It is worth adding that in relation to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, negative emotions definitely prevail. In particular, 55% speak of disappointment, and 35% of anger.
At the same time, among those who trust Zelenskyy, the range of emotions, although biased towards positive ones, is quite diverse. For example, on the one hand, 41% speak of hope, 22% of compassion, 19% of pride, but every fifth (21%) also speaks of disappointment.
Supplement
A US survey showed that sixty-one percent of registered American voters choose Ukraine over Russia when asked which of the two countries they sympathize with more.
A vote on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will take place in Hungary. A sample of the ballot paper to be used for the survey was published by the country's government on its Facebook page.