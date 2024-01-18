Ukrainians warned about phishing emails disguised as SBU messages

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 9174 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 13338 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 19304 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108837 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116461 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147626 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142627 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179112 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172767 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287698 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 52962 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained
March 2, 08:53 AM • 57418 views

March 2, 08:53 AM • 57418 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come
March 2, 09:32 AM • 67471 views

March 2, 09:32 AM • 67471 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM • 94425 views

March 2, 10:40 AM • 94425 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House
March 2, 11:50 AM • 56594 views

March 2, 11:50 AM • 56594 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 9174 views

06:15 PM • 9174 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108837 views
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108837 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287698 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287698 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 254538 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239539 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM • 94425 views

March 2, 10:40 AM • 94425 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147626 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 108555 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108555 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 108417 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108417 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 124405 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124405 views
Ukrainians warned about phishing emails disguised as SBU messages

Ukrainians warned about phishing emails disguised as SBU messages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110755 views

Ukrainians are being warned about phishing emails purportedly from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) containing malicious files targeting government agencies. The SBU has denied the emails, which could be used by foreign intelligence services for espionage, and urged people not to download the files linked to them.

Internet fraudsters are sending infected emails on behalf of the SBU. Ukrainians are urged not to download malicious files. The SBU press service warned about phishing emails, UNN reports .

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine noted that the mailing was aimed mainly at government agencies. They also warned that at first glance these letters seem plausible, but in fact they have nothing to do with the SBU.

The SBU explained that these emails contain malicious files and applications that, when launched, download malware to the user's computer to collect confidential data.

Such fake mailings can be used by Russian special services for espionage and information gathering. The SBU Cybersecurity Department warns: do not open files from unknown subscribers in emails, messengers or SMS.

 ," the SBU said in a statement.

If you receive such an email, you should never click on any links or download any files or programs offered.

However, if you have become a victim of such phishing emails, please reinstall your computer's operating system and report the incident to the SBU by phone: 0 800 501 482 and by e-mail: [email protected].

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies

Contact us about advertising