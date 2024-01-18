Ukrainians warned about phishing emails disguised as SBU messages

Internet fraudsters are sending infected emails on behalf of the SBU. Ukrainians are urged not to download malicious files. The SBU press service warned about phishing emails, UNN reports .

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine noted that the mailing was aimed mainly at government agencies. They also warned that at first glance these letters seem plausible, but in fact they have nothing to do with the SBU.

The SBU explained that these emails contain malicious files and applications that, when launched, download malware to the user's computer to collect confidential data.

Such fake mailings can be used by Russian special services for espionage and information gathering. The SBU Cybersecurity Department warns: do not open files from unknown subscribers in emails, messengers or SMS. ," the SBU said in a statement.

If you receive such an email, you should never click on any links or download any files or programs offered.

However, if you have become a victim of such phishing emails, please reinstall your computer's operating system and report the incident to the SBU by phone: 0 800 501 482 and by e-mail: [email protected].