Ukrainians warned about enemy Telegram chatbot collecting data on missing AFU servicemen
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy chatbot is spreading on Telegram, collecting personal data about missing Ukrainian servicemen, which can be used against them and their families. This bot requests full personal data, including full name, date of birth, photo, and circumstances of disappearance.
A hostile chatbot is spreading on Telegram, which allegedly "helps find missing Ukrainian servicemen." In fact, it collects personal data about the defenders, which can be used against the missing and their families. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.
Details
The hostile Telegram bot collects personal information about defenders from relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, allegedly to help in their search. The authors of the messages ask to send full personal data: full name, date of birth, photo, unit, circumstances of disappearance.
In fact, this is not about help, but about collecting sensitive information that can be used against the servicemen themselves or their families for the purpose of further pressure and blackmail.
Under no circumstances interact with such bots, report them to the competent authorities (SBU, Cyberpolice). Information about your relatives who are in enemy captivity can be obtained from the relevant structures.
The Center has already reported (https://t.me/CenterCounteringDisinformation/14815) that Russian special services, in order to discredit Ukraine, are blackmailing relatives of Ukrainian servicemen who are in Russian captivity.
