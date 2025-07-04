$41.720.09
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
10:29 AM • 10905 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 38991 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 111664 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 169517 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 157902 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 160860 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 100466 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 92797 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44868 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 31083 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainians warned about enemy Telegram chatbot collecting data on missing AFU servicemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41 views

An enemy chatbot is spreading on Telegram, collecting personal data about missing Ukrainian servicemen, which can be used against them and their families. This bot requests full personal data, including full name, date of birth, photo, and circumstances of disappearance.

Ukrainians warned about enemy Telegram chatbot collecting data on missing AFU servicemen

A hostile chatbot is spreading on Telegram, which allegedly "helps find missing Ukrainian servicemen." In fact, it collects personal data about the defenders, which can be used against the missing and their families. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The hostile Telegram bot collects personal information about defenders from relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, allegedly to help in their search. The authors of the messages ask to send full personal data: full name, date of birth, photo, unit, circumstances of disappearance.

In fact, this is not about help, but about collecting sensitive information that can be used against the servicemen themselves or their families for the purpose of further pressure and blackmail.

Under no circumstances interact with such bots, report them to the competent authorities (SBU, Cyberpolice). Information about your relatives who are in enemy captivity can be obtained from the relevant structures.

- called on the CCD.

The Center has already reported (https://t.me/CenterCounteringDisinformation/14815) that Russian special services, in order to discredit Ukraine, are blackmailing relatives of Ukrainian servicemen who are in Russian captivity.

Enemy fake: rumors about the mobilization of Ukrainians with Moldovan passports are spreading in Odesa

29.06.25, 21:16 • 9808 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

