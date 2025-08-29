$41.260.06
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainians' utility debts exceeded UAH 106 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Ukrainians' debt for housing and communal services in the second quarter of 2025 reached UAH 106.6 billion. This is the first data published since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukrainians' utility debts exceeded UAH 106 billion

For the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, data on household debt for housing and communal services has been published in Ukraine.

UNN reports this with reference to the report of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the document "Household debt for housing and communal services by type of service, by region in Q2 2025", Ukrainians' debts amount to UAH 106,645,294.5.

As of the second quarter of 2025, the following figures were recorded, according to the types of services:

  • Heat energy and hot water supply: UAH 35,165,259.4;
    • Natural gas supply and distribution: UAH 32,320,906.1;
      • Electricity supply and distribution: UAH 17,066,392.6;
        • Centralized water supply and sewerage: UAH 10,155,111.6;
          • Multi-apartment building management: UAH 8,836,394.0;
            • Household waste management: UAH 3,101,230.8.

              Addition

              As of the end of 2021, the household debt for utilities in Ukraine amounted to UAH 81.3 billion.

              Recall

              More than UAH 7 billion, of which UAH 4.3 billion for heat and UAH 2.7 billion for hot water, was the debt of the population to the Kyivteploenergo municipal enterprise in mid-December 2024.

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              SocietyEconomy
              Electricity
              Ukraine
              Kyiv