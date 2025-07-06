Ukrainians in France increasingly choose refugee status instead of temporary protection

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 2164 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 15614 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 40906 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 109749 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 107566 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 237634 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 284433 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 128557 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 113331 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 125303 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequencesJuly 6, 03:14 AM • 59384 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +33°: weather forecast for July 6July 6, 04:08 AM • 14766 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 89-year-old woman woundedJuly 6, 04:29 AM • 39657 views
Novorossiysk reported a night attack by unmanned boats, the Kerch Bridge was also closedJuly 6, 06:57 AM • 27919 views
Mobilization and martial law will be extended by the Verkhovna Rada next plenary week – MP07:06 AM • 2269 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 81453 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 237634 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 284433 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 163927 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 164348 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 109749 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 43799 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 167061 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 195306 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 166689 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Ukrainians in France increasingly choose refugee status instead of temporary protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The number of Ukrainians who applied for refugee status in France sharply increased in 2025, reaching over 7,000 applications from January to May. This is due to reduced resources for Ukrainians and problems with housing and employment, despite the extension of temporary protection until 2027.

Ukrainians in France increasingly choose refugee status instead of temporary protection

Although temporary protection offers additional rights, Ukrainians more often choose asylum seeker status. Among the reasons are: resources allocated for the reception of Ukrainians in France are sharply decreasing; many cannot find housing, or face problems in finding work and apartments.

UNN reports with reference to La Croix

Details

In France, Ukrainians are increasingly seeking asylum. According to statistics, the number of Ukrainians who applied for refugee status sharply increased in 2025. La Croix provides statistics for the beginning of summer this year. It states that from January 1 to May 31, more than 7,000 applications for refugee status were submitted.

For comparison, in 2024, Ukrainians submitted 12,031 asylum applications to the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OFPRA), compared to 3,250 in 2023. This trend is only growing.

"From January to May 2025, demand from Ukraine increased by 86.9% compared to the same period in 2024," Ofpra notes.

Why not temporary protection with more rights, but refugee status? This is explained by the influence of various factors and changes in expectations.

Initially, people came thinking they would leave quickly, but after three years of war, no one expects an immediate return

- experts note.

For reference

Since 2022, France has granted temporary protection to 111,299 Ukrainians, mostly women and children. Since then, some have left France.

Today, between 75,000 and 80,000 Ukrainians remain in the country

– writes La Croix, citing an informed source.

Temporary protection allows obtaining a residence permit for six months, which can be extended up to three years. And this status offers additional rights compared to those offered to asylum seekers.

On June 13, the European Council announced the extension of temporary protection until March 4, 2027; until recently, this mechanism was guaranteed only until March 2026.

However, out of 75,000–80,000 Ukrainians in France, only 20,000 work and therefore have the means to find independent housing. Amid shrinking financial resources, the supply of affordable rental housing through intermediaries is decreasing.

In hotel-type housing, we are in the process of reducing by more than half. ... People call me in tears because the prefecture tells them that their housing is ending, and that if they cannot find housing on their own, they must apply for asylum

- says Nadia Sollogoub, centrist senator and president of the "France-Ukraine" group in the Senate.

Currently, many Ukrainians are rushing to obtain a less favorable status, which, moreover, prohibits them from returning to their country of origin.

Faced with an uncertain and short-term prospect, many preferred to secure their future by applying for asylum. Especially since asylum grants the right to a residence permit, which can be valid for four or ten years.

- the publication writes. 

Recall

According to the UN, as of July 1, 2025, 5.6 million Ukrainians are outside Ukraine. Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic remain the main countries for Ukrainian migrants.

In the first quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by almost 6%, and rental prices by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2024.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Our people abroadReal Estate
European Council
United Nations
France
Czech Republic
Germany
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9