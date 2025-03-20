Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia are required to leave or legalize
Kyiv • UNN
russian dictator vladimir putin signed a decree, according to which citizens of Ukraine illegally staying in russia are obliged to leave by september 10 or legalize. this is reported by UNN with reference to the document.
citizens of ukraine who are in the russian federation and do not have legal grounds for being (living) in the russian federation are obliged to leave the russian federation on their own or settle their legal status in the russian federation by september 10, 2025 inclusive
addition
in 2023, russian dictator vladimir putin signed a decree that citizens of ukraine will be able to enter the russian federation and leave the country without visas on the basis of an internal passport.