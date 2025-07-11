$41.820.05
Ukrainians founded 70,000 sole proprietorships in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

From January 2022 to December 2024, Ukrainians founded about 77,700 private enterprises in Poland, which accounts for 9% of all newly created sole proprietorships. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development allocated 2 million euros to support displaced persons, helping them with employment and skills development.

Ukrainians founded 70,000 sole proprietorships in Poland

Ukrainians have established over 70,000 sole proprietorships in Poland over two years, which accounts for 9% of all newly created private entrepreneurs in the country, writes UNN with reference to "Polish Radio".

Details

"From January 2022 to December 2024, approximately 77,700 private entrepreneurs were established in Poland by citizens of Ukraine," the report states. This accounts for as much as 9% of all newly created private entrepreneurs (FOP), analyzes "Puls Biznesu" now. Grants from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) help them establish themselves in the Polish market.

According to the EBRD data, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it allocated 2 million euros to support displaced persons affected by the war. "The assistance consisted of providing them with employment and improving their qualifications," the report says.

Assistance in the form of grants for consulting services is "available to companies, most of which are owned by refugees and which were established outside Ukraine after the full-scale invasion." It is noted that "support is also provided to companies that employ or wish to employ Ukrainian citizens."

Ukrainians are Massively Buying Apartments in Poland: They are Encouraged by a 2% Loan 05.05.25, 20:40 • 16743 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyOur people abroad
