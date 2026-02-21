Ukrainians conclude their performance at the 2026 Olympic Games

Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

On February 21, in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, five Ukrainians competed in cross-country skiing and freestyle skiing at the 2026 Olympic Games. The Ministry of Youth and Sports reports on the results of the Ukrainian national team, UNN reports.

Details

The last competitions for five Ukrainian representatives were the mixed team freestyle skiing tournament and the men's mass start in cross-country skiing.

Freestyle. Ski acrobatics. Mixed team competitions (Anhelina Brykina, Oleksandr Okipniuk, Dmytro Kotovskyi) - 6th place. Cross-country skiing. Men. Mass start. 50 km. Dmytro Dragun - 43rd place, Oleksandr Lisohor - 40th place - the post says.

Recall

The NOC of Ukraine revealed details of the national team's stay at the 2026 Olympic Games. All 46 Ukrainian athletes are accredited and admitted to competitions on time, there are no problems with logistics or injuries.