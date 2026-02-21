Ukrainians conclude their performance at the 2026 Olympic Games

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
01:53 PM • 2624 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 9248 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 11953 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
09:59 AM • 11513 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 13200 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 22224 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 32710 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26502 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30443 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28086 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
1.6m/s
64%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 21, 04:48 AM • 13453 views
Trump's team is considering scenarios ranging from a compromise nuclear deal with Iran to the elimination of Ayatollah KhameneiFebruary 21, 05:21 AM • 4676 views
Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - BloombergFebruary 21, 07:00 AM • 5270 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 11658 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 7552 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 33618 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 42885 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 54174 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 70785 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 108425 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Olena Ivanovska
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 7582 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 11672 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 12638 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 15434 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 21023 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Film
Shahed-136

Ukrainians conclude their performance at the 2026 Olympic Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Five Ukrainian athletes competed in cross-country skiing and freestyle skiing at the 2026 Olympic Games. The Ukrainian national team took 6th place in the mixed team freestyle skiing competition.

Ukrainians conclude their performance at the 2026 Olympic Games
Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

On February 21, in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, five Ukrainians competed in cross-country skiing and freestyle skiing at the 2026 Olympic Games. The Ministry of Youth and Sports reports on the results of the Ukrainian national team, UNN reports.

Details

The last competitions for five Ukrainian representatives were the mixed team freestyle skiing tournament and the men's mass start in cross-country skiing.

Freestyle. Ski acrobatics. Mixed team competitions (Anhelina Brykina, Oleksandr Okipniuk, Dmytro Kotovskyi) - 6th place. Cross-country skiing. Men. Mass start. 50 km. Dmytro Dragun - 43rd place, Oleksandr Lisohor - 40th place

- the post says.

Recall

The NOC of Ukraine revealed details of the national team's stay at the 2026 Olympic Games. All 46 Ukrainian athletes are accredited and admitted to competitions on time, there are no problems with logistics or injuries.

Alla Kiosak

SocietySportsNews of the World
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Milan
Ukraine