Ukrainians demand international guarantees for ceasefire: social survey data

More than 70% of Ukrainian citizens consider it necessary to agree to a ceasefire only under the condition of international security guarantees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the survey data of the sociological group "Rating".

The survey involved Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where Ukrainian mobile communication was absent at the time of the survey.

The sample size is 1600 respondents, the survey was conducted from August 21 to August 23, 2025.

75% of respondents believe that Ukraine should agree to a ceasefire under the condition of security guarantees from the USA and European countries. Another 19% of respondents believe that Ukraine should not agree under any circumstances.

In addition, another 3% believe that Ukraine should agree to a ceasefire without any conditions, and another 3% could not answer.

52% of respondents consider financing the army and supplying weapons from partners to be a key security guarantee;

48% of respondents consider the commitment of allies to enter the war in case of a repeated attack to be a security guarantee;

44% of respondents name international patrolling of air and sea space as a guarantee.

67% of Americans are pessimistic about the prospects of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.