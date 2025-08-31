$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Tags
Authors
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicopters
Ukrainians demand international guarantees for ceasefire: social survey data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Over 70% of Ukrainians agree to a ceasefire only with international security guarantees. A survey by the "Rating" group showed that 75% of respondents demand guarantees from the USA and European countries.

Ukrainians demand international guarantees for ceasefire: social survey data

More than 70% of Ukrainian citizens consider it necessary to agree to a ceasefire only under the condition of international security guarantees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the survey data of the sociological group "Rating".

Details

The survey involved Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where Ukrainian mobile communication was absent at the time of the survey.

The sample size is 1600 respondents, the survey was conducted from August 21 to August 23, 2025.

75% of respondents believe that Ukraine should agree to a ceasefire under the condition of security guarantees from the USA and European countries. Another 19% of respondents believe that Ukraine should not agree under any circumstances.

In addition, another 3% believe that Ukraine should agree to a ceasefire without any conditions, and another 3% could not answer.

  • 52% of respondents consider financing the army and supplying weapons from partners to be a key security guarantee;
    • 48% of respondents consider the commitment of allies to enter the war in case of a repeated attack to be a security guarantee;
      • 44% of respondents name international patrolling of air and sea space as a guarantee.

        Recall

        67% of Americans are pessimistic about the prospects of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
        European Union
        Crimea
        United States
        Ukraine