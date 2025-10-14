Ukrainians can expect cloudy weather with rain, temperatures up to +14°: Tuesday's forecast

On Tuesday, October 14, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day in Ukraine, except for the southeast, there will be light rain in places. The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature will be 5-10°C, in the south and southeast of the country 9-14°C. In the Carpathians, there will be light wet snow during the day, with a temperature of 1-5°C during the day. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, with possible rain. The temperature will be 7-9°C.

Winnie the Pooh's Birthday and the Day of a Future Without Caries: What Else Is Celebrated Today