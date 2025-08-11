$41.390.07
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15837 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 22139 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 31466 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 86700 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 164248 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 120398 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 290541 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 162324 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 356100 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 322109 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Ukrainians are massively going bankrupt: the number of applications increased by a third in the first half of 2025 11 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2462 views

The number of Ukrainians who declared themselves bankrupt increased by 33% in the first half of 2025. Over the past five years, more than 2.9 thousand citizens have gone bankrupt.

Ukrainians are massively going bankrupt: the number of applications increased by a third in the first half of 2025

The number of people in Ukraine who decide to declare themselves bankrupt is growing. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

According to the information of the Supreme Court, over the past 5 years, more than 2.9 thousand Ukrainians have become bankrupt. 577 Ukrainians have already filed for bankruptcy in the first 6 months of 2025.

The number of such cases increased by 33% compared to the same period in 2024. Most people went bankrupt last year: 926 cases, but the current year risks catching up with these figures.

In total, 2948 bankruptcy cases of citizens have been opened in the last 5 years. 52% of cases since 2021 concern men, and 48% - women.

The largest number of bankruptcy cases in 2025 were opened in Kyiv (128). Kyiv region is in second place, where 83 cases were opened. Next is Lviv, where 73 applications were filed.

Minus 16,000 individual entrepreneurs: how the Ukrainian IT business changed in the first half of 202529.07.25, 12:04 • 4009 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv