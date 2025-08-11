Ukrainians are massively going bankrupt: the number of applications increased by a third in the first half of 2025 11 August 2025

The number of people in Ukraine who decide to declare themselves bankrupt is growing. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

According to the information of the Supreme Court, over the past 5 years, more than 2.9 thousand Ukrainians have become bankrupt. 577 Ukrainians have already filed for bankruptcy in the first 6 months of 2025.

The number of such cases increased by 33% compared to the same period in 2024. Most people went bankrupt last year: 926 cases, but the current year risks catching up with these figures.

In total, 2948 bankruptcy cases of citizens have been opened in the last 5 years. 52% of cases since 2021 concern men, and 48% - women.

The largest number of bankruptcy cases in 2025 were opened in Kyiv (128). Kyiv region is in second place, where 83 cases were opened. Next is Lviv, where 73 applications were filed.

