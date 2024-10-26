Ukrainian wrestlers win six medals at the U-23 World Championships
At the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, the Ukrainian women's team won 6 medals - 2 gold and 4 bronze. The team took third place overall.
"These days, the World Under-23 Wrestling Championships are taking place in Tirana, Albania. The women's national team, which was represented by 10 athletes, has already completed its performances," the statement said.
Two Ukrainian wrestlers became invincible:
- Solomiya Vynnyk climbed to the first step of the podium in the women's 59 kg category. This is the second consecutive victory for the Ukrainian at the U23 World Championships;
- Iryna Bondar was unrivaled in the women's 62 kg category. In September, the Ukrainian became the U-20 world champion.
In addition to two gold medals, Ukraine's medal hoard was replenished with 4 bronze medals:
- Natalia Klyvchutska (women's 50 kg);
- Oleksandra Khomenets (women's 55 kg);
- Alina Filipovych (w.c. up to 57 kg);
- Anastasia Alpeyeva (women's 72 kg).
It is noted that this result allowed the Ukrainian wrestlers to take the third place in the team.
