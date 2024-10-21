Ukrainian Julian Boyko wins gold at the European Snooker Championships
Kyiv • UNN
Yulian Boyko won a gold medal in the Shoot Out discipline at the Continental Snooker Championship in Portugal. In the final, he confidently defeated the Englishman Craig Steadman with a score of 49:5.
The continental snooker championship continues in Portugal, where Ukrainian athlete Yulian Boyko won a gold medal in the Shoot Out discipline. This was reported by the Billiard Federation of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
His performance at the tournament was reportedly impressive: Boyko played four matches, all of which ended in his victory, including the semifinals.
In the final match, the athlete met with the representative of England Craig Steadman. Boyko showed a great game and confidently defeated his opponent with a score of 49:5, becoming the new European champion.
Today, the European Snooker Team Championships have started in Portugal, where Julian will be paired with Denys Khmelevskyi. The second Ukrainian team is represented by Anton Kazakov and Mikhail Larkov.
Ukraine wins bronze at the European Billiards Championships25.03.24, 20:03 • 26101 view