Ukrainian world champion in diving Sofiia Lyskun has acquired Russian citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Ukrainian national diving team member Sofiia Lyskun has changed her citizenship. The athlete will now represent the aggressor country, Russia. Lyskun cited an incompetent approach to athlete training in Ukraine as the reason for her decision.

Ukrainian world champion in diving Sofiia Lyskun has acquired Russian citizenship

Ukrainian world champion in diving Sofiia Lyskun has accepted Russian citizenship. The athlete herself announced this in a comment to Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

The 23-year-old athlete, a native of Luhansk, stated in a video message for Russian media that she had renounced Ukrainian citizenship and would henceforth represent Russia. She explained that she made this decision due to long-standing dissatisfaction with the working conditions in the Ukrainian national team.

According to the diver, professional requirements were allegedly not met in Ukraine, and she was reproached for cooperating with her first coach, who moved to Moscow.

At the training camp, I was told that no one else was in contact with Russians. I sat there and didn't understand why this was addressed specifically to me. I believe an adult should behave differently

– Lyskun stated.

She also added that there was a poster in the Kyiv swimming pool with the slogan "Sport outside politics," but, in her opinion, athletes were the first to feel the pressure.

Reference

Sofiia Lyskun was born in Luhansk and competed for the Ukrainian national team until 2025. In particular, at the 2025 World Championships, she won two medals at the European Diving Championships: gold in mixed team competitions and silver in synchronized diving from the 10-meter platform.

In total, Lyskun has 12 medals at the World and European Championships as part of the Ukrainian national team.

Recall

Kseniia Bailo and Sofiia Lyskun became silver medalists in synchronized diving from the 10-meter platform at the European Championships-2025. This award was the seventh for Ukraine at this championship.

Vita Zelenetska

SportsPolitics