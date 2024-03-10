Ukrainian troops repel russian attacks in Donetsk region: 14 attacks near Avdiivka and 18 in Novopavlivka sector repelled

In the areas of Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and east of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region, the enemy tried to improve its tactical position. As UNN reports, the General Staff of Ukraine reported in a prompt statement on the 746th day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against our country.

Details

There were 44 combat engagements over the day.

In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 74 air strikes, fired 69 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged - the statement said.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Muraveinya, Kopiyky, Sinne in Sumy region; Velykyi Burluk, Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Kostobobriv, Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Kopiyky, Popivka in Sumy region; Udy, Strilecha, Staritsa, Volokhivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks near the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling hit about 20 localities, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

Japan, US discuss defense cooperation to increase aid to Ukraine - media

At the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and east of Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy conducted air strikes near Druzhba and New York in the Donetsk region. Also, about 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near the town of Oleksandropil, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Vuhledar, Vodyane, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

At the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the areas south of Novodarivka and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhya region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhya region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhya region.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system in Tarnavske sector

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center, in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 1 attempt to storm the positions of our troops. More than 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kherson, Tyahynka, Ivanivka, and Krynky in Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aviation struck 10 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

The missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 electronic warfare station and 2 enemy air defense facilities.

The enemy has begun to use chemical weapons discharges more often