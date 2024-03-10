Ukrainian troops repel russian attacks in Donetsk region: 14 attacks near Avdiivka and 18 in Novopavlivka sector repelled

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25673 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 91824 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61151 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 253527 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219333 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186478 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227804 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250860 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156786 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371983 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32937 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 91824 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 253527 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 201717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219334 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17185 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25579 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58178 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65532 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian troops repel russian attacks in Donetsk region: 14 attacks near Avdiivka and 18 in Novopavlivka sector repelled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48033 views

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy tried to improve its tactical positions in the area of Chasiv Yar.

Ukrainian troops repel russian attacks in Donetsk region: 14 attacks near Avdiivka and 18 in Novopavlivka sector repelled

In the areas of Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and east of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region, the enemy tried to improve its tactical position. As UNN reports, the General Staff of Ukraine reported in a prompt statement on the 746th day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against our country.

Details

There were 44 combat engagements over the day.

In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 74 air strikes, fired 69 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged

- the statement said.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Muraveinya, Kopiyky, Sinne in Sumy region; Velykyi Burluk, Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Kostobobriv, Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Kopiyky, Popivka in Sumy region; Udy, Strilecha, Staritsa, Volokhivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks near the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling hit about 20 localities, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

Japan, US discuss defense cooperation to increase aid to Ukraine - media10.03.24, 11:41 • 43838 views

At the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and east of Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy conducted air strikes near Druzhba and New York in the Donetsk region. Also, about 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near the town of Oleksandropil, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Vuhledar, Vodyane, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

At the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the areas south of Novodarivka and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhya region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhya region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhya region.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system in Tarnavske sector10.03.24, 13:05 • 38288 views

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center, in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 1 attempt to storm the positions of our troops. More than 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kherson, Tyahynka, Ivanivka, and Krynky in Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aviation struck 10 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

The missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 electronic warfare station and 2 enemy air defense facilities.

The enemy has begun to use chemical weapons discharges more often10.03.24, 12:32 • 35047 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14