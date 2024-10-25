Ukrainian soldiers wrote radio dictation in Kursk region: unique photos
Kyiv • UNN
Soldiers of the 44th Artillery Brigade named after Danylo Apostol took part in the radio dictation of national unity at their positions. The soldiers wrote the dictation near the guns, in the hospital, and even from the Russian Suja.
Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Danylo Apostol showed photos of how they wrote the radio dictation of national unity at firing positions, near guns, combat vehicles, at control points, in a hospital and from the town of Sudzha, Kursk region. This is stated on the brigade's Facebook page, UNN reports.
Traditionally, for the third year in a row, Ternopil artillerymen have been writing the Radio Dictation of National Unity in combat areas: at firing positions, near guns, combat vehicles, at command posts, even in the hospital. And every year it is special in its own way. So the warriors of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol did not forget to add an exclusive this year - today, a melodious and melodious Ukrainian word skillfully generated by a contemporary Ukrainian writer, poet and literary critic Oksana Zabuzhko into a reverent text, sounded loudly from the loudspeakers of radios and laptops in all the areas where our artillery soldiers are performing combat missions, and they have difficulty writing it down on paper
Today, on October 25, the All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity was held, based on the text by Oksana Zabuzhko and performed by Pavlo Vyshebaba. UNN collected the reactions of Ukrainians who wrote this radio dictation during the air alert.