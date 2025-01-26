Ukrainian snipers kill 8 and wound 12 enemies in Kursk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of the work of one of the sniper groups in Kursk region, which were in the direction of the enemy assault on Russian and Korean units, UNN reports.

"Eight were killed and twelve wounded. This is the result of the work of one of the sniper groups during a regular combat mission in the Kursk region," the General Staff said.

The snipers "Dryakhlyi", "Fin" and "Zhovd", performing their usual task of observing and covering other units, found themselves in the direction of an enemy assault on Russian and Korean units. As a result of several days of fighting, the enemy was stopped.

For more details, see the video of the communication unit of the 80th separate air assault brigade of the Galician brigade.