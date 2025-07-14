$41.780.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

81 million tons of agricultural products have already been transported via the Ukrainian sea corridor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Over 130 million tons of cargo have been transported via the Ukrainian sea corridor, of which 81 million tons are agricultural products. Over 5,000 vessels have departed from the ports of Greater Odesa, despite damage to 423 port infrastructure facilities and 32 civilian vessels.

More than 130 million tons of cargo have already been transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor, of which 81 million tons are agricultural products, Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

More than 130 million tons of cargo have already been transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor. 81 million tons of this volume is agricultural products

- Kuleba reported.

Ukrainian grain and food, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, continue to arrive in dozens of countries, including regions for which sea deliveries remain the only possible route - from Asian countries to Latin America. "This makes it possible to maintain stability in the global food market even in the fourth year of the full-scale war in Ukraine," he emphasized.

"Before the great war, 94% of Ukrainian agricultural products were exported by sea. Now - 90%. Almost all food exports, as before, are carried out through sea routes. And this is critically important for the economy of Ukraine, for farmers, for international partners, for millions of people who are waiting for Ukrainian grain," Kuleba emphasized.

"Over 5,000 vessels have departed from the ports of Greater Odesa during this period. The volume of transportation includes both agricultural products and other critically important cargo: metal, ore, fertilizers, humanitarian aid," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

The corridor, he said, functions despite regular missile attacks. "Since its inception, 423 objects of port infrastructure have been damaged. 32 civilian vessels have been affected. 115 people have been injured. There are fatalities," Kuleba reported.

"But the work of the ports continues," he emphasized.

The Netherlands will support Ukraine with €400 million, including over 150 naval assets

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
Asia
Ukraine
