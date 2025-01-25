Ukrainian sailors return home after a year of captivity by Yemeni Houthis

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100964 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102116 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110103 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112763 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104318 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137266 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103832 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113479 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Ukrainian sailors return home after a year of captivity by Yemeni Houthis

Ukrainian sailors return home after a year of captivity by Yemeni Houthis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36692 views

A meeting of the released Ukrainian sailors from the crew of the Galaxy Leader, who spent more than a year in captivity with the Houthis, took place in Odesa. The release was made possible by the joint efforts of Ukrainian special services, diplomats and international partners.

Ukrainian sailors released from the captivity of Yemeni Houthis were met in Odesa. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Relatives and friends were waiting for the Ukrainian sailors in the building of the regional military-civilian administration.

Image

The sailors who spent more than a year in captivity have finally returned home. They were crew members of the Galaxy Leader vessel and were captured in November 2023. The release became possible due to the long and coordinated work of Ukrainian special services, diplomats and international partners. The operation was supported by the Royal Office of the Sultanate of Oman.

Image

During the event, the sailors shared their emotions and expressed gratitude to everyone who made efforts to bring them back.

Image

Ukraine continues to work on the liberation of its citizens who find themselves in difficult conditions abroad, and does not stop fighting for everyone.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted a successful operation to free three Ukrainian sailors from captivity by Yemeni Houthis. 

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
omanOman
ukraineUkraine
yemenYemen
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising