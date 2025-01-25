Ukrainian sailors return home after a year of captivity by Yemeni Houthis

Ukrainian sailors released from the captivity of Yemeni Houthis were met in Odesa. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Relatives and friends were waiting for the Ukrainian sailors in the building of the regional military-civilian administration.

The sailors who spent more than a year in captivity have finally returned home. They were crew members of the Galaxy Leader vessel and were captured in November 2023. The release became possible due to the long and coordinated work of Ukrainian special services, diplomats and international partners. The operation was supported by the Royal Office of the Sultanate of Oman.

During the event, the sailors shared their emotions and expressed gratitude to everyone who made efforts to bring them back.

Ukraine continues to work on the liberation of its citizens who find themselves in difficult conditions abroad, and does not stop fighting for everyone.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted a successful operation to free three Ukrainian sailors from captivity by Yemeni Houthis.

