MFA and DIU conduct operation to free three Ukrainian sailors from Houthi captivity

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, managed to return three Ukrainian sailors of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship from Houthi captivity, UNN reports, citing a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Details

"On the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the GUR successfully conducted a joint operation to release three Ukrainian sailors from the captivity of Yemeni Houthis," the statement said.

The Ukrainians were captured in November 2023 during the detention of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader. Since then, active negotiations have been underway to secure their return.

"Now the three Ukrainians are safe and under the care of Ukrainian diplomats, in good physical condition and have all the necessary documents. They will return to Ukraine soon," the Foreign Ministry said.

