MFA and DIU conduct operation to free three Ukrainian sailors from Houthi captivity

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91667 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100781 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108738 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111544 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103876 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135850 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120203 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66681 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114936 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38116 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36143 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135850 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167503 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157216 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29528 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114936 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120203 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140472 views
Actual
MFA and DIU conduct operation to free three Ukrainian sailors from Houthi captivity

MFA and DIU conduct operation to free three Ukrainian sailors from Houthi captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27352 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted a successful operation to free three Ukrainian sailors from captivity by Yemeni Houthis. The sailors were captured in November 2023 on the Galaxy Leader ship and are now under the care of diplomats.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, managed to return three Ukrainian sailors of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship from Houthi captivity, UNN reports, citing a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Details

"On the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the GUR successfully conducted a joint operation to release three Ukrainian sailors from the captivity of Yemeni Houthis," the statement said.

The Ukrainians were captured in November 2023 during the detention of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader. Since then, active negotiations have been underway to secure their return.

"Now the three Ukrainians are safe and under the care of Ukrainian diplomats, in good physical condition and have all the necessary documents. They will return to Ukraine soon," the Foreign Ministry said.

Yemeni Houthis release the crew of a ship seized in 2023: Ukrainians are among the crew members22.01.25, 23:57 • 33014 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising