Ukrainian rowers win seven awards at the World Cup in Poznan
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian rowers won 7 medals, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze, at the World Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland, finishing fourth in the team standings with 10 medals.
Details
The Ukrainian team's medal haul includes three golds, two silvers and two bronzes.
We won medals:
- Valeriia Tereta (C1, 5000 meters);
- Lyudmyla Luzan (C1, 200 meters);
- Oleksandr Zaitsev (K1, 200 meters);
- Taras Mazovsky (C1, 500 meters);
- Andrii Rybachok and Vitalii Vergeles (C2, 1000m);
- Valeriia Tereta (C1, 500 meters);
- Dmytro Yanchuk (C1, 5000 m).
The NOC noted that in the second stage of the World Cup, the Ukrainians took fourth place overall, winning 10 medals: four gold, three silver and three bronze medals.
