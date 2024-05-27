Ukrainian rowers win seven awards at the World Cup in Poznan

Ukrainian rowers won 7 awards at the World Cup in Poznan. According to the National Olympic Committee, the second stage of the World Cup in kayaking and canoeing has ended in Poland, UNN reports .

The Ukrainian team's medal haul includes three golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

We won medals:

Valeriia Tereta (C1, 5000 meters);

Lyudmyla Luzan (C1, 200 meters);

Oleksandr Zaitsev (K1, 200 meters);

Taras Mazovsky (C1, 500 meters);

Andrii Rybachok and Vitalii Vergeles (C2, 1000m);

Valeriia Tereta (C1, 500 meters);

Dmytro Yanchuk (C1, 5000 m).

The NOC noted that in the second stage of the World Cup, the Ukrainians took fourth place overall, winning 10 medals: four gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

