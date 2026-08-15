Ukrainian rescuers have returned from France, where they spent nearly two weeks helping to fight forest fires
Kyiv • UNN
Seventy rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and 15 units of equipment have returned from France, where they spent nearly two weeks helping to fight forest fires. This was Ukraine’s first mission במסגרת the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
The rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine returned to Ukraine after an almost two-week mission in France, where they helped local services contain large-scale forest fires. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN writes.
Details
The Ukrainian combined unit consisted of 70 rescuers and 15 pieces of specialized equipment. This was the first mission by a Ukrainian team to provide assistance to an EU Member State under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
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The Ukrainian specialists carried out dozens of deployments, surveyed hundreds of hectares of territory, and, together with French, Slovak, and other international colleagues, fought the fires. Using UAVs, the rescuers detected new outbreaks and monitored areas where the fire continued to smolder underground.
The State Emergency Service noted that during the mission, the Ukrainians also shared their experience of working in extremely difficult conditions, which they had gained during the full-scale war.
Different languages, but one profession and goal: to stop the fire and protect people
The State Emergency Service also reported that the work of the Ukrainian team was highly appreciated by the French leadership, while local residents expressed their gratitude to the rescuers for their assistance.
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