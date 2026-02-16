Ukrainian refugee killed in North Carolina, second case in a year

A Ukrainian refugee was killed in North Carolina, USA, the second such case in the last year, the victim's brother and the county sheriff's office reported, writes UNN.

A refugee who fled the war in Ukraine seeking safety in the United States was killed in her home in North Carolina. This is the second case in the last year where a Ukrainian refugee sheltering in North Carolina has been killed by a man. This time, a 25-year-old man with a weapon reported the victim's brother.

According to him, "around 7 a.m., her ex-boyfriend, a man who drove seven hours from Ohio, broke into her apartment where she was taking care of her younger siblings." "He forced one of our siblings to wake her up, and then shot her in bed, taking her life. He also shot her boyfriend, who was sleeping next to her," the victim's brother said.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina reported that it is investigating a double homicide that occurred on the morning of February 14 in the Woodlake community of Vass, North Carolina.

"On February 14, 2026, at approximately 7:45 AM, Moore County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Daphne Lane in Vass. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased adults, ages 28 and 21, inside the residence. The suspect fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival," the law enforcement statement said.

It is noted that "detectives identified 25-year-old Caleb Hayden Fosno from Ohio as a suspect in this case." "Warrants have been obtained for his arrest for breaking and entering and two counts of murder in connection with this incident." "Investigators do not believe Fosno remained in Moore County after the shooting. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him," the statement said.

Tragic death of a Ukrainian woman in the USA: 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska killed at a train station in North Carolina