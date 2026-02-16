Ukrainian refugee killed in North Carolina, second case in a year

$43.100.11
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 16379 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 23419 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 48065 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 43350 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 35480 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 33160 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73096 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52096 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 46623 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight disputeFebruary 15, 11:09 PM • 7040 views
Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US statesFebruary 16, 12:12 AM • 5156 views
The global economy is in a blind spot due to the rapid growth of opaque private marketsFebruary 16, 12:40 AM • 3808 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 10738 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhoto06:36 AM • 4840 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 48080 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 106303 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 164939 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 94380 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 110963 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 10782 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 20158 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 28482 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 27019 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 29808 views
Ukrainian refugee killed in North Carolina, second case in a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

A Ukrainian refugee was killed in North Carolina by her ex-boyfriend, who traveled from Ohio. He shot her and her new partner while she was caring for her younger siblings.

Ukrainian refugee killed in North Carolina, second case in a year

A Ukrainian refugee was killed in North Carolina, USA, the second such case in the last year, the victim's brother and the county sheriff's office reported, writes UNN.

A refugee who fled the war in Ukraine seeking safety in the United States was killed in her home in North Carolina. This is the second case in the last year where a Ukrainian refugee sheltering in North Carolina has been killed by a man. This time, a 25-year-old man with a weapon

According to him, "around 7 a.m., her ex-boyfriend, a man who drove seven hours from Ohio, broke into her apartment where she was taking care of her younger siblings." "He forced one of our siblings to wake her up, and then shot her in bed, taking her life. He also shot her boyfriend, who was sleeping next to her," the victim's brother said.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina reported that it is investigating a double homicide that occurred on the morning of February 14 in the Woodlake community of Vass, North Carolina.

"On February 14, 2026, at approximately 7:45 AM, Moore County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Daphne Lane in Vass. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased adults, ages 28 and 21, inside the residence. The suspect fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival," the law enforcement statement said.

It is noted that "detectives identified 25-year-old Caleb Hayden Fosno from Ohio as a suspect in this case." "Warrants have been obtained for his arrest for breaking and entering and two counts of murder in connection with this incident." "Investigators do not believe Fosno remained in Moore County after the shooting. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him," the statement said.

Tragic death of a Ukrainian woman in the USA: 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska killed at a train station in North Carolina26.08.25, 16:00 • 11185 views

Julia Shramko

