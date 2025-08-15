$41.450.06
04:50 AM
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
Ukrainian prosecutors to join International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement with the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC. Ukrainian prosecutors will now directly participate in the investigation of war crimes committed by the aggressor.

Ukrainian prosecutors to join International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an agreement with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, which allows Ukrainian prosecutors to directly participate in the investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the aggressor country. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution on the signing of the draft Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the secondment of personnel to the ICC Office in Ukraine.

- the post says.

The document stipulates that Ukrainian prosecutors will directly participate in the investigation of international crimes committed by the aggressor country during the war against Ukraine. They will "collect evidence and provide procedural support for investigations" together with prosecutors of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which will ensure effective information exchange, coordination of work, and the application of international standards of criminal justice.

The agreement guarantees the independence of Ukrainian prosecutors and defines their legal status. Its implementation, as stated, will not require additional expenditures from the state budget.

The text of the agreement was created based on the typical ICC Staff Secondment Agreement and finalized by the Ministry of Justice together with the Office of the Prosecutor General in coordination with ICC representatives.

"The conclusion of the Agreement… will ensure the constant presence of Ukrainian prosecutors in the office of international justice on the territory of our state. This will significantly strengthen the evidence base in cases of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the aggressor country, contribute to the protection of victims' rights and the establishment of the principle of inevitability of punishment," the Office of the Prosecutor General added.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine