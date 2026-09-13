Ukrainian Polina Khalkevych won silver at a Climbing World Cup stage

18-year-old Ukrainian sport climber Polina Khalkevych won the silver medal at the Speed Climbing World Cup stage in China. In the final, she lost to Olympic silver medalist Deng Lijuan. This is reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Polina Khalkevych is the silver medalist of the Speed Climbing World Cup stage! The Speed Climbing World Cup stage is taking place in Guiyang (China) from September 11 to 13, with 101 athletes from 24 countries around the world taking part. 18-year-old Ukrainian Polina Khalkevych climbed onto the second step of the podium - the post reads.

In the qualification round, Khalkevych posted the fifth-best result — 6.4 seconds. In the playoffs, the Ukrainian defeated representatives of China, France, and Korea and advanced to the final race. In the decisive start, Polina’s opponent was China’s Deng Lijuan. The Ukrainian covered the distance in 6.37 seconds, but her opponent posted a better result — 6.14 seconds.

For the 18-year-old Ukrainian sport climber, this is her second medal at senior World Cup stages. Polina first stepped onto the podium in May at the World Cup stage in Alcobendas (Spain). It should be noted that the Ukrainian is having a successful season: she also won the silver medal at the U19 World Championship and became the winner of the continental championship (U19) - the post reads.

Let us recall

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold at the Absolute World Championships. The winning result in the women’s high jump was 1.99 m.