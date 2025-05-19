$41.470.00
Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets
Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

Ukrainian Olianovska became the European champion in sports walking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

At the European Team Championship in the Czech Republic, Lyudmila Olianovska won gold in the 20 km distance. Also, Ukrainian juniors won bronze in the team standings at 10 km.

Ukrainian Olianovska became the European champion in sports walking

On Sunday, May 18, the European Team Championships in Race Walking took place in Podebrady (Czech Republic). Ukrainian athletes finished the competition with three awards. At the European Team Championships in Race Walking in the Czech Republic, Ukrainian Lyudmila Olyanovska won gold in the 20 km distance, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Lyudmila Olyanovska became the European Champion in Race Walking in the 20 km distance. The Ukrainian finished with the best result of the season — 1:27:56. For Lyudmila, this is the first personal medal at the European Team Championships in Race Walking, as well as Ukraine's first "gold" among women in the 20 km in the history of these competitions! Klemens Beretta from France became the closest pursuer of the Ukrainian (1:28:05 — new national record), another Frenchwoman, Pauline Stey, finished third.

The total result of the four Ukrainian women who participated in the competition ensured the Ukrainian team's third place in the team standings. In addition to Lyudmila Olyanovska, Maria Sakharuk, Olena Sobchuk, and Valeria Sholomitska contributed to the success. It should be noted that this is the third consecutive podium for Ukrainian women in the team standings in the 20 km: after silver in 2021 and 2023 — "bronze" in 2025.

Another bronze medal was brought to the medal collection by juniors (U-20) in the team standings at a distance of 10 km. Roman Gorbachov finished seventh (42:38), Eduard Muravsky — 10th with a personal record (42:56), Ilya Tyshkevich — 20th (44:53). The total result ensured third place in the team standings among juniors.

The achievements of two other Ukrainians are also noted: Hanna Shevchuk (2:42:41) and Serhiy Svitlychny (2:30:00) set new national records of Ukraine at a distance of 35 km.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

