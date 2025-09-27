Ukrainian naval drones spotted with fiber optic FPV for the first time - Defense Express

Ukraine's Defense Forces are using Sea Baby surface drones equipped with FPV drones with fiber optic coils. One such boat likely participated in the recent attack on the port in Tuapse. This is reported by UNN with reference to Defense Express.

Footage has been circulated online showing a naval drone that fell into the hands of Russian military personnel. It contains four containers with FPV drones, each equipped with a fiber optic cable. This is the first time Ukrainian surface drones have been recorded with such a modification.

According to analysts, such equipment allows for combined strikes, i.e., simultaneously with the use of naval kamikaze drones. Fiber optic FPVs are capable of operating even in difficult electronic warfare conditions, which significantly complicates the defense of Russian forces.

It is known that the Ukrainian military began using naval drones as FPV carriers at the beginning of the year. In particular, they were used to destroy two Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun systems in the Kherson region.

On September 24, naval drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse. As a result, the operation of Transneft's oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal was paralyzed.

