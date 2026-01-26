Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva becomes PACE Vice-President

$43.140.03
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 4128 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 9968 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 16802 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 15927 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 32915 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 18595 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 33071 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22374 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27366 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 37081 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison
07:59 AM • 25938 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains
09:18 AM • 22421 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
09:53 AM • 22636 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK
10:52 AM • 16985 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy
11:59 AM • 9334 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 16802 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 32915 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 22736 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 33071 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 110956 views
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nikol Pashinyan
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Germany
UNN Lite
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
11:48 AM • 5240 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
January 24, 11:07 AM • 31075 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
January 24, 08:56 AM • 30578 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
January 23, 12:32 PM • 46607 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
January 23, 11:14 AM • 46383 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva becomes PACE Vice-President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva has been appointed Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. She thanked the Ukrainian delegation for the nomination and support.

Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva becomes PACE Vice-President

Ukrainian People's Deputy Maria Mezentseva has been appointed Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, UNN reports.

I am pleased to announce that I have been appointed Vice-President of PACE. I thank our Ukrainian delegation for the nomination and comprehensive support. We are working for Ukraine!

- Mezentseva announced on her Telegram channel.

The day of reckoning for Russians is approaching: PACE supported the creation of an International Commission to consider applications for Ukraine01.10.25, 19:30 • 3044 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Social network
The Diplomat
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Ukraine