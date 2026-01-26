Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva becomes PACE Vice-President
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva has been appointed Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. She thanked the Ukrainian delegation for the nomination and support.
I am pleased to announce that I have been appointed Vice-President of PACE. I thank our Ukrainian delegation for the nomination and comprehensive support. We are working for Ukraine!
