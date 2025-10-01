The day of reckoning for Russians is approaching: PACE supported the creation of an International Commission to consider applications for Ukraine

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe supported a very important decision - the creation of an International Commission for the consideration of applications for Ukraine, which brings closer the day of reckoning for Russians for the damage caused. This was reported by a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

PACE supported the creation of an International Commission for the consideration of applications for Ukraine... With the creation of an international commission for the consideration of applications for Ukraine, we will have 2 out of 3 necessary bodies working to collect compensation! - Honcharenko reported.

According to him, Ukraine is a few steps away from Russians compensating for the damage caused.

PACE adopted documents on Ukrainian journalists in Russian captivity and on calls for genocide of Ukrainians

Recall

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) this week will consider two key issues directly related to Ukraine and Russian aggression.