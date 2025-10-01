PACE adopted documents on Ukrainian journalists in Russian captivity and on calls for genocide of Ukrainians

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution concerning Ukrainian journalists held in Russian captivity. This was reported by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As the MP noted, the document emphasizes the following:

Russia attacks the truth when it kills, imprisons, and tortures Ukrainian journalists, and also when it destroys Ukrainian media;

journalists become targets simply for bringing the truth about Russian aggression to the world.

The document also contains a list of Ukrainian journalists illegally convicted in Russia and calls on the Kremlin to release them immediately.

In addition, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe strengthened its position on investigating calls for genocide of Ukrainians, wrote Honcharenko.

PACE calls on member states and the International Criminal Court to investigate and prosecute any direct and public calls for the genocide of the Ukrainian people - emphasized the MP.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian journalist and human rights activist Maksym Butkevych, who was released from Russian captivity, became a laureate of the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize. The award ceremony took place on September 29 in the hall of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.