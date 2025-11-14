The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to replenish the "exchange fund." This time, the defenders captured 21 Russians in the Donetsk region, UNN reports with reference to a message from the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov."

Ukrainian soldiers showed 21 Russians who were captured in the Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka directions.

Some surrendered voluntarily, others had to be forced to lay down their arms. But for them, this is the best ending - the caption to the video reads.

The "exchange fund" was replenished thanks to the actions of soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" and the 14th Operational Purpose Brigade "Chervona Kalyna," the 4th Operational Purpose Brigade "Rubizh," the Air Assault Forces, and assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Every enemy taken prisoner brings closer the return of our brothers from captivity," the message states.

Last week, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported an increase in cases of Russian military personnel refusing to carry out combat orders.

