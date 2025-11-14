Ukrainian military showed the capture of 21 Russian occupiers in Donetsk region

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
04:13 AM • 424 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhoto
November 13, 09:46 PM • 19175 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 61287 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 64549 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 131958 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 73544 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 68796 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 138810 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46484 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39947 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU plans to tighten control over financial markets and crypto firmsNovember 13, 06:35 PM • 10564 views
Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprisesNovember 13, 06:39 PM • 46627 views
Evening explosions in Donetsk: the center of the occupied city is de-energized, metallurgical plant hit - social networksVideo10:29 PM • 8820 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential building10:58 PM • 30102 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and wounded11:22 PM • 45346 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 131964 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 138813 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 64269 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 52519 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 109234 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Venezuela
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 58343 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 58522 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 48161 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 86378 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 85891 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
SWIFT

Ukrainian military showed the capture of 21 Russian occupiers in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces captured 21 Russian servicemen in the Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka directions of Donetsk Oblast. This replenishment of the exchange fund contributes to the return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity.

Ukrainian military showed the capture of 21 Russian occupiers in Donetsk region

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to replenish the "exchange fund." This time, the defenders captured 21 Russians in the Donetsk region, UNN reports with reference to a message from the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov."

Details

Ukrainian soldiers showed 21 Russians who were captured in the Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka directions.

Some surrendered voluntarily, others had to be forced to lay down their arms. But for them, this is the best ending

- the caption to the video reads.

The "exchange fund" was replenished thanks to the actions of soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" and the 14th Operational Purpose Brigade "Chervona Kalyna," the 4th Operational Purpose Brigade "Rubizh," the Air Assault Forces, and assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Every enemy taken prisoner brings closer the return of our brothers from captivity," the message states.

Recall

Last week, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported an increase in cases of Russian military personnel refusing to carry out combat orders.

Ukrainian defenders liberated Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region: over 50 occupiers taken prisoner22.10.25, 18:31 • 4185 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine