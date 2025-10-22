Ukrainian airborne assault troops liberated the settlement of Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropillia direction of Donetsk region. Airborne assault units captured over 50 enemy soldiers and raised the Ukrainian flag in the village, a symbol of restored freedom and control, and showed a video of their work, writes UNN.

Details

The operation to liberate Kucheriv Yar was carried out by forces of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Troops and other airborne assault units. During the battle, Ukrainian soldiers managed to successfully capture over 50 occupiers, stopping enemy resistance.

After the liberation of the village, the paratroopers raised the state flag of Ukraine – a symbol of the return of life, freedom, and the spirit of the local population. The raising of the flag also emphasizes the control of Ukrainian troops over an important settlement in Donetsk region and demonstrates readiness for further offensive actions.

Ukrainian special forces freed two servicemen from captivity in occupied Luhansk region