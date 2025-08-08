Ukrainian military group "Khortytsia" renamed to "Dnipro"

In Ukraine, since August 8, the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" has officially received a new name — "Dnipro". This information was confirmed to UNN by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the operational-strategic grouping of troops Dnipro.

Just a reorganization of names. The areas of the front from Kharkiv region to Dnipropetrovsk region, starting from the South Slobozhansky direction, remain in the area of responsibility of the OSUV "Dnipro". - Tregubov noted.

Details

The renaming does not affect the structure or tasks of the grouping, but is part of an internal reorganization. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are transitioning to a corps management system, which involves changing the command structure and increasing the effectiveness of interaction between units. As part of this process, changes are also taking place in the names of individual groupings of troops.

