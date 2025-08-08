$41.460.15
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 628 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 2372 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 3620 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 10066 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 11255 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 28851 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 36619 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 27794 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 86659 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 62697 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Ukrainian military group "Khortytsia" renamed to "Dnipro"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

Since August 8, the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" has been officially renamed to "Dnipro". The name change is part of an internal reorganization and does not affect the structure or tasks.

Ukrainian military group "Khortytsia" renamed to "Dnipro"

In Ukraine, since August 8, the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" has officially received a new name — "Dnipro". This information was confirmed to UNN by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the operational-strategic grouping of troops Dnipro.

Just a reorganization of names. The areas of the front from Kharkiv region to Dnipropetrovsk region, starting from the South Slobozhansky direction, remain in the area of responsibility of the OSUV "Dnipro".

- Tregubov noted.

Details

The renaming does not affect the structure or tasks of the grouping, but is part of an internal reorganization. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are transitioning to a corps management system, which involves changing the command structure and increasing the effectiveness of interaction between units. As part of this process, changes are also taking place in the names of individual groupings of troops.

Syrskyi announced the completion of the first phase of the Armed Forces' transition to a corps command system22.06.25, 12:36 • 4295 views

Veronika Marchenko

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine