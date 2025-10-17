Ukrainian military effectively destroyed occupiers and enemy equipment in the Lyman direction
Kyiv • UNN
The operational-strategic group of troops "Dnipro" eliminated an enemy soldier on a motorcycle and a small group of saboteurs in the Lyman direction. A Russian UAZ-452 van was also destroyed.
The Operational-Strategic Group of Troops "Dnipro" showed the spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in the Lyman direction. This was reported by UNN.
Details
In particular, the military eliminated an enemy soldier moving on a motorcycle and a small group of saboteurs.
Then they met the enemy in the field, who did not have time to reach his point. No one guaranteed him warm hugs - except us. And for dessert - a cargo "Bukhanka" under metal protection. Someone thought it was protection. We thought otherwise: a little heat and everything caught fire. We don't embrace with warm hugs - we burn out the threat
Recall
The Third Assault Brigade showed a video of battles in Kharkiv region, scouts eliminated a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Novoselivka. They prevented the creation of a bridgehead for an offensive on Oskil and cutting off the Izyum-Slovyansk highway.
