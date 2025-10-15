SOF showed a video of the destruction of Russian positions in the rear and the capture of documents
Kyiv • UNN
Fighters of the Special Operations Forces successfully conducted reconnaissance and destroyed enemy forces in the North-Slobozhansky direction. Special forces captured enemy documents and communication equipment, after which they evacuated.
Warriors of the Special Operations Forces conducted a successful reconnaissance mission in the North-Slobozhansky direction, covertly infiltrating enemy-controlled territory and destroying enemy forces. This was reported by the military, who also published a video, writes UNN.
Details
According to the SSO, after drone reconnaissance, the group carried out direct actions practiced in training: a machine gunner suppressed the enemy with fire, a marksman eliminated hidden enemies with accurate shots, and another subgroup neutralized Russians in close proximity.
After destroying the enemy infantry, the special forces seized enemy documents and communication equipment, and then successfully evacuated. To confirm the results of the operation, the SSO published a video of their actions.
Defense Forces liberated several settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - DeepState04.10.25, 21:20 • 8335 views