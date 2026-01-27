Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin decided to leave Real Madrid: Media found out the reason

Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid Andriy Lunin has decided to change clubs after the end of the current season. This was reported by El Nacional, informs UNN.

According to the publication, Lunin has already informed the management of the "creamy" about his intention to change teams.

Since Thibaut Courtois' return from a serious knee injury, there have been no debates or discussions. The Belgian is untouchable in Madrid, and this forces Lunin to settle for an absolutely secondary role. A role he has taken on and performed perfectly when needed, and without creating any problems. But his patience has run out - the article says.

The authors indicate that Lunin knows that he will not have problems finding a team that is ready to bet on him, and "Florentino Perez (Real Madrid president - ed.) will not demand a very high sum to open the door for him." Thus, earlier, English "Manchester United", "Chelsea" and "Tottenham" were actively interested in the Ukrainian goalkeeper.

Last summer, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin clearly made it clear to the management of Real Madrid that he plans to stay at the club for the next season. He noted that he feels comfortable in the Spanish capital and is not considering changing teams, despite having several offers from other clubs.

