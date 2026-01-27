Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin decided to leave Real Madrid: Media found out the reason

$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM • 12227 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 29328 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 22745 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 28978 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 26404 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 41505 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 26143 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 51897 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22993 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42419 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

How to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources? Shmyhal announced the development of concrete stepsJanuary 26, 08:49 PM • 5934 views
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"January 26, 08:58 PM • 8234 views
The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibilityJanuary 26, 09:05 PM • 6248 views
Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decreeJanuary 26, 09:41 PM • 7006 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine12:45 AM • 8768 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 14153 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 44698 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 8762 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 12993 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 14180 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 17591 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 36628 views
Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin decided to leave Real Madrid: Media found out the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Andriy Lunin informed Real Madrid management about his intention to change teams due to lack of playing time. Observers are convinced that the Ukrainian goalkeeper will have no problems finding a new club.

Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid Andriy Lunin has decided to change clubs after the end of the current season. This was reported by El Nacional, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Lunin has already informed the management of the "creamy" about his intention to change teams.

Since Thibaut Courtois' return from a serious knee injury, there have been no debates or discussions. The Belgian is untouchable in Madrid, and this forces Lunin to settle for an absolutely secondary role. A role he has taken on and performed perfectly when needed, and without creating any problems. But his patience has run out

- the article says.

The authors indicate that Lunin knows that he will not have problems finding a team that is ready to bet on him, and "Florentino Perez (Real Madrid president - ed.) will not demand a very high sum to open the door for him." Thus, earlier, English "Manchester United", "Chelsea" and "Tottenham" were actively interested in the Ukrainian goalkeeper.

Recall

Last summer, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin clearly made it clear to the management of Real Madrid that he plans to stay at the club for the next season. He noted that he feels comfortable in the Spanish capital and is not considering changing teams, despite having several offers from other clubs.

Lunin is among the top three goalkeepers in the world: Martinez wins for the second time in a row28.10.24, 23:59 • 16174 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports