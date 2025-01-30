Ukrainian man who searched for his mother in occupied village sentenced in Russia to 11 years in a strict regime colony

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 80113 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97468 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107529 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110470 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130824 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103636 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103755 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113422 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53913 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118870 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113498 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30784 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 80113 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130824 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134854 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166703 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156485 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24506 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113498 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118870 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140084 views
Ukrainian man who searched for his mother in occupied village sentenced in Russia to 11 years in a strict regime colony

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29579 views

A 29-year-old Kharkiv resident, Ivan Zabavsky, was convicted in St. Petersburg of “espionage” after trying to take his mother out of occupied Tavolzhanka. He was detained and tortured in a prisoner of war camp, and then tried in closed session.

Zabavsky lived in Kharkiv. In September 2022, he went to the Russian-occupied village of Tavolzhanka in the Kupyansk district to take his mother out.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Current Time and Mediazone.

The St. Petersburg City Court sentenced 29-year-old Ukrainian Ivan Zabavsky to 11 years in a strict regime colony, finding him guilty in the case of espionage (Article 276 of the Criminal Code).

The following is known about the Ukrainian citizen against whom the Russian court considered the case on espionage:

Ivan Zabavsky lived in Kharkiv and worked in a shawarma cafe. In September 2022, he went to the Russian-occupied village of Tavolzhanka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region to take his mother, Maryna Zabavska, out of the city.

After Russian troops approached the village, the woman decided to leave for the Belgorod region, but Zabavsky did not know about it, as he had no contact with his family at the time.

Occupants in Kherson region use torture against military refuseniks - “ATESH”10.01.25, 21:08 • 31062 views

He decided to go to the village as a driver with a load of humanitarian aid, as other vehicles were not allowed to enter the frontline zone.

Zabavsky was detained by the occupiers and placed in a prisoner of war camp in Staryi Oskol, where he was tortured.

The Ministry of Defense informed Maryna Zabavska about the detention in May 2023. 

In June 2023, the Petrograd District Court of St. Petersburg sent the Ukrainian to a pre-trial detention center in a case of espionage. 

The court only began to consider Zabavsky's case on espionage charges in the summer of 2024. The trial was held in a closed session, and the details of the charges are unknown. The prosecutor asked to sentence the Ukrainian to 13 years in prison. 

In TOT, invaders will restrict basic rights of Ukrainians without russian passports29.01.25, 01:22 • 30345 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

