Since January 1 this year, new restrictions have been introduced in the temporarily occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine for local residents who have not received russian passports. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

These measures are part of an ongoing forced passportization campaign that seriously violates the rights of Ukrainian citizens. The occupation administration has also announced further restrictions for people without russian documents.

In particular, it is planned to introduce restrictions on movement, which will complicate the movement between the temporarily occupied territories and the terrorist country. Citizens who do not have russian passports will not be able to use social services, including medical care, pensions and social benefits. In addition, it will be impossible to get a job without an enemy passport. This creates serious problems for the most vulnerable categories of the population, causing a humanitarian crisis.Denial of access to basic services and restrictions on employment rights can lead to deportations or forced evictions. Such policies are aimed at changing the demographic composition of the regions and consolidating the occupation by increasing the influence on local residents. Forced passportization serves as a tool to legitimize the actions of the occupation authorities and weaken ties with Ukraine.

According to international law, such measures are a violation of human rights.

