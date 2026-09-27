Ukrainian forces struck a launch site for UAVs and warehouses belonging to the Russian army — where the strikes hit

The General Staff reported that a UAV launch site and a number of important facilities supplying the Russian army had been hit, UNN reports.

Details

On September 26 and during the night of September 27, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities belonging to the Russian army.

According to the General Staff, a site for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was hit in Donetsk, Donetsk region.

Striking sites for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs is one of the priority areas of the Defense Forces of Ukraine’s combat operations. Such facilities are systematically targeted to reduce the Russian army’s ability to use attack unmanned systems — the statement said.

In addition, two ammunition depots were hit in Krepianske and Luhansk, Luhansk region.

Furthermore, a logistics depot was hit in Rovenky, Luhansk region, while a fuel and lubricants depot was hit in Novoamvrosiivske, Donetsk region.

Operations against key military targets of the Russian aggressor are ongoing, the General Staff concluded.

The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”