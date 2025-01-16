Even completely exclusive drones are shot down: Ukrainian defence significantly improved the effectiveness of fighting the enemy

The Russians are actively using drones at the front, but the Ukrainian military not only retaliates but also shoots down exclusive enemy UAVs. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using their own advanced developments that are changing the course of the battle.

This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

Drone activity in combat

Tregubov noted that Russians are massively using drones, but the Ukrainian military is not only actively using its own UAVs, but also shooting down unique enemy drones.

Our forces are shooting down some very exclusive Russian drones. New Ukrainian developments are also being used, which we cannot talk about yet, but which, unfortunately or fortunately, are already appearing on social media. The war has long been primarily a war of drones, even more so than a war of armored vehicles or artillery, not to mention infantry - explained Tregubov.

According to him, drones have significantly reduced the effectiveness of armored vehicles. Tanks no longer perform breakthrough or fire support functions, but are used primarily as transportation.

Fiber-optic drones are now becoming fashionable, and this is changing the whole picture of combat again - he added.

The situation is different in different areas:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

Five occupants' attacks were registered in the Kupyansk sector.

There were 16 attacks in the Liman sector.

The enemy attacked in the Kramatorsk sector six times.

Nine attacks were registered in the Toretsk sector.

The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, with 56 attacks per day.

Five attacks were registered in the Novopavlivka sector.

Recall

UNN reported on the difficult situation near Kupyansk. The town is only 2 kilometers from the front line.

Russian troops are also attempting to gain a foothold in villages near the city of Pokrovskin order to bring the city under at least partial coverage.