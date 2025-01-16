Even completely exclusive drones are shot down: Ukrainian defence significantly improved the effectiveness of fighting the enemy

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119535 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127592 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128576 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161686 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157011 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113820 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US
February 28, 11:38 AM

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 56088 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120031 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118207 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 46357 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 60507 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 133305 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161702 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157025 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185418 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174837 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118207 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120031 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139509 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131401 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148899 views
Even completely exclusive drones are shot down: Ukrainian defence significantly improved the effectiveness of fighting the enemy

Even completely exclusive drones are shot down: Ukrainian defence significantly improved the effectiveness of fighting the enemy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32262 views

The Ukrainian military successfully resists the massive use of Russian drones and shoots down their unique models. New Ukrainian unmanned developments, including fiber optic drones, are appearing at the front.

The Russians are actively using drones at the front, but the Ukrainian military not only retaliates but also shoots down exclusive enemy UAVs. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using their own advanced developments that are changing the course of the battle.

This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

Drone activity in combat

Tregubov noted that Russians are massively using drones, but the Ukrainian military is not only actively using its own UAVs, but also shooting down unique enemy drones.

Our forces are shooting down some very exclusive Russian drones. New Ukrainian developments are also being used, which we cannot talk about yet, but which, unfortunately or fortunately, are already appearing on social media. The war has long been primarily a war of drones, even more so than a war of armored vehicles or artillery, not to mention infantry

- explained Tregubov.

According to him, drones have significantly reduced the effectiveness of armored vehicles. Tanks no longer perform breakthrough or fire support functions, but are used primarily as transportation.

Fiber-optic drones are now becoming fashionable, and this is changing the whole picture of combat again

- he added.

The situation is different in different areas:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

Five occupants' attacks were registered in the Kupyansk sector.

There were 16 attacks in the Liman sector.

The enemy attacked in the Kramatorsk sector six times.

Nine attacks were registered in the Toretsk sector.

The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, with 56 attacks per day.

Five attacks were registered in the Novopavlivka sector.

Recall

UNN reported on the difficult situation near Kupyansk. The town is only 2 kilometers from the front line.

Russian troops are also attempting to gain a foothold in villages near the city of Pokrovskin order to bring the city under at least partial coverage. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarTechnologies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

