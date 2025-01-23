Ukrainian film The Porcelain War is nominated for an Oscar

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100938 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102100 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110086 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112753 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134231 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104313 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137255 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103832 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113479 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121793 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 75234 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116752 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 48366 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 49841 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100938 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134231 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137255 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168533 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158190 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 34246 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 49841 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116752 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121793 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140885 views
Ukrainian film The Porcelain War is nominated for an Oscar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127280 views

The documentary Porcelain War about three Kharkiv artists was nominated for Best Feature Documentary. The film tells the story of artists who create porcelain products during the war.

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. The nominations include the documentary film The Porcelain War, created in co-production by the United States, Ukraine and Australia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Academy.

Details

The documentary The Porcelain War, directed by American Brendan Bellomo and Ukrainian and one of the film's main characters Slava Leontiev, has been nominated for the 2025 Oscars in the Best Feature Documentary category.

For reference

The film tells the story of three Ukrainian artists - Slava Leontiev, his wife Anya Stasenko, and their friend Andriy Stefanov - who, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, stayed in Kharkiv, under constant rocket attacks. Slava Leontiev is serving in the army, and the three artists are also fighting the enemy through art, creating porcelain pieces and decorating destroyed buildings with them.

Recall

The Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol won in the Best Feature Documentary category.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Culture
australiaAustralia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
los-angelesLos Angeles
mariupolMariupol
kharkivKharkiv

