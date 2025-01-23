Ukrainian film The Porcelain War is nominated for an Oscar

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. The nominations include the documentary film The Porcelain War, created in co-production by the United States, Ukraine and Australia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Academy.

Details

The documentary The Porcelain War, directed by American Brendan Bellomo and Ukrainian and one of the film's main characters Slava Leontiev, has been nominated for the 2025 Oscars in the Best Feature Documentary category.

For reference

The film tells the story of three Ukrainian artists - Slava Leontiev, his wife Anya Stasenko, and their friend Andriy Stefanov - who, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, stayed in Kharkiv, under constant rocket attacks. Slava Leontiev is serving in the army, and the three artists are also fighting the enemy through art, creating porcelain pieces and decorating destroyed buildings with them.

Recall

The Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol won in the Best Feature Documentary category.