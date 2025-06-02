Ukrainian Fencing Championship-2025 with the support of FAVBET: results of the main national start of the season

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
06:59 PM • 124 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

02:39 PM • 24216 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 67121 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 78690 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 147151 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 160443 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 159639 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210009 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 213915 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123128 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
81%
750mm
Popular news

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

June 2, 09:10 AM • 35479 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

June 2, 11:45 AM • 153468 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

June 2, 12:24 PM • 32759 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:22 PM • 52099 views

Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

03:15 PM • 23873 views
Publications

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

06:59 PM • 132 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 147157 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 327375 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 370021 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 383130 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 125253 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 132189 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 211023 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 151043 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 180458 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-160

Ukrainian Fencing Championship-2025 with the support of FAVBET: results of the main national start of the season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The Ukrainian Fencing Championship-2025 with the support of FAVBET took place in Kyiv. The competition determined the composition of the national team for international starts, as well as discovered new names of champions.

Ukrainian Fencing Championship-2025 with the support of FAVBET: results of the main national start of the season

In April, Kyiv hosted the Ukrainian Fencing Championship 2025 with the support of the general partner FAVBET company. For the second year in a row, the competition was held in a comprehensive format — on one site and in all three types of weapons: sword, rapier and saber, reports UNN.

For four days, 337 participants competed for 12 sets of awards in the team and individual standings and won ranking points that will affect the formation of the Ukrainian national team for the main international starts of the 2024/25 season.

"Fencing is one of the most intelligent and at the same time dynamic sports. We are pleased to join events that unite talented youth, titled athletes and preserve the sports tradition of Ukraine," commented Andriy Matyukha, founder of FAVBET.

On the pedestal in women's saber are Olympic champions Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk and young Daria Hontsova and Oleksandra Bondar
On the pedestal in women's saber are Olympic champions Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk and young Daria Hontsova and Oleksandra Bondar

This year's championship was memorable for its bright debut victories and comebacks. For the first time in their careers, 16-year-old Alina Dmytruk (sword, women) and 21-year-old Andriy Opanasenko (sword, men) became champions of Ukraine. The title in women's saber was won by the Olympic champion of Paris-2024 and vice-champion of Rio-2016 Alina Komashchuk. Yuriy Tsap (saber, men) and Olga Sopit (rapier, women) returned to the highest step of the podium. Klod Yunes won the championship in men's rapier for the seventh time in a row.

Representatives of Lviv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kyiv successfully performed in team competitions. In particular, the capital's fencers have won the national championship for the 15th year in a row.

The final part of the competition was broadcast daily by the Xsport TV channel and YouTube channels of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Fencing Federation of Ukraine. This media presence allowed fans from all over the country to watch the fight live.

Fencing Federation of Ukraine
Fencing Federation of Ukraine

The participants who took prize-winning places received medals, cash prizes, gifts from the tournament's beauty partner and exclusive bouquets. FAVBET, which systematically supports the development of Ukrainian sports, was the partner of the Ukrainian Fencing Championship 2025, and since 2024 has been the general partner of the National Fencing Team of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Championship season 24/25 competitions. 

"It is an honor for us to be part of the development of Ukrainian sports and to support talented athletes in their achievements. FAVBET strives to promote fencing and create new opportunities for the development of national championships, investing resources in the future of Ukrainian sports," said Denys Yakimov, Head of Sport Marketing FAVBET.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Ukraine
Lviv
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9