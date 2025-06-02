Ukrainian Fencing Championship-2025 with the support of FAVBET: results of the main national start of the season

In April, Kyiv hosted the Ukrainian Fencing Championship 2025 with the support of the general partner FAVBET company. For the second year in a row, the competition was held in a comprehensive format — on one site and in all three types of weapons: sword, rapier and saber, reports UNN.

For four days, 337 participants competed for 12 sets of awards in the team and individual standings and won ranking points that will affect the formation of the Ukrainian national team for the main international starts of the 2024/25 season.

"Fencing is one of the most intelligent and at the same time dynamic sports. We are pleased to join events that unite talented youth, titled athletes and preserve the sports tradition of Ukraine," commented Andriy Matyukha, founder of FAVBET.

On the pedestal in women's saber are Olympic champions Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk and young Daria Hontsova and Oleksandra Bondar

This year's championship was memorable for its bright debut victories and comebacks. For the first time in their careers, 16-year-old Alina Dmytruk (sword, women) and 21-year-old Andriy Opanasenko (sword, men) became champions of Ukraine. The title in women's saber was won by the Olympic champion of Paris-2024 and vice-champion of Rio-2016 Alina Komashchuk. Yuriy Tsap (saber, men) and Olga Sopit (rapier, women) returned to the highest step of the podium. Klod Yunes won the championship in men's rapier for the seventh time in a row.

Representatives of Lviv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kyiv successfully performed in team competitions. In particular, the capital's fencers have won the national championship for the 15th year in a row.

The final part of the competition was broadcast daily by the Xsport TV channel and YouTube channels of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Fencing Federation of Ukraine. This media presence allowed fans from all over the country to watch the fight live.

Fencing Federation of Ukraine

The participants who took prize-winning places received medals, cash prizes, gifts from the tournament's beauty partner and exclusive bouquets. FAVBET, which systematically supports the development of Ukrainian sports, was the partner of the Ukrainian Fencing Championship 2025, and since 2024 has been the general partner of the National Fencing Team of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Championship season 24/25 competitions.

"It is an honor for us to be part of the development of Ukrainian sports and to support talented athletes in their achievements. FAVBET strives to promote fencing and create new opportunities for the development of national championships, investing resources in the future of Ukrainian sports," said Denys Yakimov, Head of Sport Marketing FAVBET.