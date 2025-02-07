Ukrainian fencer Stankevich wins bronze at the World Cup in Germany

Epee fencer Volodymyr Stankevych won a bronze medal at the World Cup in Heindenheim, Germany. In the semifinals, the Ukrainian lost to Italian representative Davide Di Verola. This was reported by the Fencing Federation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Ukrainian fencer Volodymyr Stankevych lost in the semifinals to the current world vice-champion Davide Di Verola, - the statement said.

Details

After letting the Italian go in the second three minutes for four shots (4:8), the 29-year-old from Kyiv twice reduced the gap to two in the final third period (8:10, 10:12), but despite all his efforts to turn the score around, he was unable to (12:15).

However, according to the federation, reaching the semifinals guaranteed Volodymyr Stankevych the third World Cup medal in his career and the first for Ukrainian men's epee since May 2022.

