Ukrainian Embassy in Iran suspends operations

The Embassy of Ukraine in Iran has suspended its operations due to the deteriorating security situation, according to a statement from the embassy on January 16, UNN reports.

Due to the escalation of the security situation, we inform you that the Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran is temporarily suspending its operations. - the embassy announced on its Facebook page.

It is stated that "the resumption of the embassy's activities, as well as further actions and possible changes," will be announced "additionally."

"We ask you to follow the instructions published earlier and not to expose yourself to danger," the embassy emphasized.

