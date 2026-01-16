$43.180.08
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 14994 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 14389 views
The EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 15286 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 16580 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 19217 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 27463 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 32013 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 25707 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 35943 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Electricity outage schedules
Ukrainian Embassy in Iran suspends operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran has temporarily suspended its operations. Information regarding the resumption of activities and further actions will be provided additionally.

Ukrainian Embassy in Iran suspends operations

The Embassy of Ukraine in Iran has suspended its operations due to the deteriorating security situation, according to a statement from the embassy on January 16, UNN reports.

Due to the escalation of the security situation, we inform you that the Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran is temporarily suspending its operations.

- the embassy announced on its Facebook page.

It is stated that "the resumption of the embassy's activities, as well as further actions and possible changes," will be announced "additionally."

"We ask you to follow the instructions published earlier and not to expose yourself to danger," the embassy emphasized.

MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation08.01.26, 12:10 • 16278 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
Facebook
Iran